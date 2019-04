Girls tennis: Foran Lions beat Mercy Tigers

MILFORD — Foran High swept singles competition on Thursday when coach Melissa Kaminski’s Lions earned a 4-3 victory over Mercy of Middletown.

Singles

Grace Hiza (F) def. Lorenza Inserall 6-3, 6-1; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Abby Weaver 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Julia Wenceslao 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Lila Cervitelli 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Marie Emerson-Katie Dougherty (M) def. Natalie Hubler-Izzy Connelly 6-1, 6-0; Jordyn Belcourt-Maggie Garcia (M) def. Zoe Eichner-Meghan Stokes 8-2; Emily Crusberg-Kat Antico (M) def. Vaishnavi Bulusu-Olivia Connelly 8-6.

Records: F 2-1, M 0-3