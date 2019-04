More than 500 students packed the gym at Platt Technical School April 3 to watch more than 20 teachers and students have their heads shaved for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Pictured here, social studies teacher Daniel Quinn takes his turn under the razor. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation raises money to support pediatric cancer research. Platt raised close to $5,000, the most since the school has been taking part in the event.