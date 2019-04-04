United Way names ‘Stars of Milford’

The United Way of Milford will celebrate its 13th annual Community Builder Awards Dinner on Wednesday, April 24, at Costa Azzurra Restaurant.

Each year these “Stars of Milford” are showcased for demonstrating their outstanding volunteer service within the Milford community. Nominees are considered for their contributions of time and effort along with their noted accomplishments and impact.

This year’s “Stars of Milford” honorees are:

• Gary Montano will receive the Lifetime Achievement award.

• Karuna Kasbawala will receive the Spirit of Milford award.

• John & Barbara Carissimi, representing the Citizens Police Academy, will receive the Meeting Critical Needs award.

• Howard Sadinsky, a doctor at the Milford Pediatric Group, will receive the Strengthening Families award.

• Shaileen Landsberg will be honored with the Champion of Caring award.

• The Toys For Tots program will receive the Distinguished Service award.

• Donna Stupak-Rider has been chosen for the Nurturing Children award.

• Trevanna Kandrach will receive the Youth Leadership award.

The emcees for the event will be Heidi Voight and Ted Koppy, NBC CT’s morning news anchors. This event is sponsored by the law firm of Curseaden & Moore.

The awards dinner is open to all. Tickets are $40 and can be obtained by contacting the United Way of Milford at 203-874-6791 or via email, jsmilie@unitedwayofmilford.org. Donations can also be made in someone’s honor or on behalf of one of the Stars of Milford.

For information contact Erica Bento, marketing director, at ebento@unitedwayofmilford.org.