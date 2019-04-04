Saturday transfer station hours extended

Extended hours at the Milford Transfer Station begin Saturday, April 6, and run through mid-December.

The extended hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Regular weekday hours will remain the same, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This program provides residents a convenient way to dispose of their bulky trash items, while leaving less for city crews to pick up, offering a cost savings to the city,” said Mayor Ben Blake.

The program is for Milford residents only. The extended hours do not apply to commercial haulers. Visitors to the transfer station will be asked to present their vehicle registration at the gate.

Construction and demolition materials will not be accepted at the transfer station. They may be brought to Waste Conversion, 221 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon. This is a private company; therefore, residents are responsible for disposal costs.