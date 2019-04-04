Library hosts autism awareness event Saturday

April is International Autism Awareness Month, and on Saturday, April 6, the Milford Library has invited the Milford police with their first blue autism awareness police car and the not-for-profit, Milestones Behavioral Services, to the library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to bring greater awareness and education to the community about autism.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States today. The event is free and open to the public.

Aimee Haray, Milestones Clinical Director of Transition Services, and Lisa Gregory, Milestones Vice President of Educational Services, will be present for an informal discussion from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Haray will give a talk from 11:30 to noon. Milestones is entering its third decade of providing education and services to those with autism and other developmental disabilities – from toddlers through adults.

They have a school in Milford and Orange, an Adult Day Program in Orange, and provide programs throughout the state, region and internationally.