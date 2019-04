MIDDLETOWN — Jonathan Law lost to Xavier High, 5-2, on Wednesday.

Bryan Reed had a double for the Lawmen (1-2).

XAVIER 5, LAW 2

Law 000 200 0 2R 7H 3E

Xavier 003 200 – 5R 4H 0E

WP- Lemay (1-0) and Lappe

LP- Baker (0-1), Goglia, Deshmukh, Thomas and O’Reilly