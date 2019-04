Boys tennis: Jonathan Law defeats Platt Tech

Jonathan Law defeated Platt Tech, 7-0, at the Leroy Doolittle Courts at Eisenhower Park on Wednesday.

Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Juliana Pinto 8-0; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Crystal Jacome 8-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Kim Chiroy 8-1; Bridget Sanchez (L) def. Ayline Irigogh 8-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. Gabby Williamson 8-0.

Doubles: Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash (L) def. Taelor Rose/Jessica Goodwin 8-2; Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Brianna Aguilar/Te’Ajai Hall 8-3.

Records: Law 2-1, Platt Tech 0-1.