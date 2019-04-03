Girls track: Jonathan Law splits its opener

NEW HAVEN – Dominance in the jumping events helped Jonathan Law split its opening meet of the season at chilly Hillhouse High School on Tuesday.

Law knocked off East Haven 99-47, while dropping an 83-61 decision to Hillhouse.

Collecting wins against both teams for Law were Lillian Balderi, who won the pole vault with a 6-foot-6 effort; Brooke Dillman, who swept the triple jump with a 30-0 leap; and Emma Nelly, who earned two wins in the high jump by clearing 4-6.

Samantha Franzman collected two victories in the 3,200 meters in 14:52.

Law also swept the 3,200- and 1,600-meter relays.