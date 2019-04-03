Jay Rowe annual Milford jazz fest takes place April 26 and 27

World renowned jazz musician and composer Jay Rowe will hold his annual ‘Smooth Jazz For Scholars’ benefit concert for the Milford Public Schools music department April 26 and 27.

Over the past 16 years, approximately $81,200 has been raised and donated through the concert.

Local resident and concert producer Rowe donates a portion of the ticket sales to the Milford Public Schools Music Department as a way of thanking the educators who were there at the beginning of his musical career.

He is a graduate of Calf Pen Elementary and Joseph A. Foran High School. Rowe has performed and recorded with the elite in the world of

jazz throughout the world and has played in many major jazz festivals across the U.S., and around the world, including Portugal, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Norway, Germany, Holland, South Africa, China, Japan and Indonesia.

As a solo artist, he has recorded and released six CDs, “A Dream I Had” (1994), “Jay Walking” (1997), “Laugh Out Loud” (2001),“Red, Hot and

Smooth” (2006), “Live At Daniel Street” (2011), and most recently, “Smooth Ride” (2016).

Visitors will find world class musical jazz artists each night. The concert series features two separate artist line-ups, and tickets may be purchased for either – or both – nights. Friday, April 26 features guitarist Nick Colionne, saxophonist Marion Meadows and guitarist Chieli Minucci. Saturday, April 27 features guitarist Steve Oliver, saxophonists Jessy J and Eric Darius and pianist Brian Simpson.

The event will take place at the Parsons Complex Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River Street, Milford.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 for one night, and $75 for both nights. The first 250 tickets sold are for

reserved seating, and thereafter will be for general admission seating. Group discounts are also available.

“Expanding to a two-night line-up has been a big hit,” said Rowe. “Each year, we welcome many of our long-time supporters who travel to Milford from out of state, as well as the many local resident jazz aficionados.”

Tickets can be purchased locally from Jay Rowe or these local outlets: Cafe Atlantique, 33 River St. Milford, CT., The Canvas Patch, 5 River St. Milford, CT., Milford Fine Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave. Milford, CT., and Arciuolo’s Shoe Store, 74 Broad St. Milford, CT.

Online tickets are available at 17thannualsmoothjazzforscholars.eventbrite.com. Tickets may also be purchased by sending a check or money order payable to Smooth Jazz For Scholars Inc., P.O. Box 3723, Milford, CT 06460.

Sponsors for this years’ show are The Milford Bank, Barrett Outdoor Communications, and Courtney Honda of Milford. Limited sponsorships remain available, and raffle/ silent auctions items are still being accepted.

“I am so pleased to be able to bring a show of this quality to Milford for two nights – it gives residents the opportunity to see a first-rate festival-like performance right here in town, without having to travel to New Haven, Hartford, or New York City,” Rowe said. “And, of course, I am so

pleased to be able to contribute in this way to our schools. To bring awareness and attention to the importance of music education is why we do this every year.”

For more information, visit jayrowemusic.com, or call 203-874-4150.