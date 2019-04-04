This Weekend: Art, shows, concerts and more

Peter Max

The Collected Works of Peter Max 1960-2019 exhibit runs April 5-14 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Wilton art

Wilton public schools’ Fine and Performing Arts Exhibition runs April 5-24 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. A reception will be held on April 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More than 400 works from students in grades K-12 will be displayed. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Cris Jacobs

Cris Jacobs will perform with Tracy Jo Acoustic on April 5 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Justin Willman

Comic magician Justin Willman will perform on April 5 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $39.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Judy Gold

Comedian Judy Gold will perform on April 5 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $29-$39. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Spring Piano Bar

The Spring Piano Bar will be held on April 5 and 6 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Invited singers offer up music while encouraging the audience to sing along. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

DITTO

The Spectrum Contemporary Art Show: DITTO runs April 6 through May 9 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. An opening reception will be held on April 6 from 5-7 p.m. Artwork is for sale and a portion of all sales benefits the Carriage Barn Arts Center. The suggested donation is $10. For more information, visit Carriagebarn.org.

Early American Art

The Early American Art exhibit runs April 6-28 at the Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Road, Brookfield. Western Connecticut State University students curate an exhibition on Early American Decoration. A free opening reception will be held on April 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit brookfieldcraft.org.

Saws, Hammers and Nails

Saws, Hammers and Nails: Woodworking Workshop for Kids is on April 6 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. The program is for children ages 6-12 and they will create a keepsake box. Tickets are $5 to $35. Email info@wiltonhistorical.org to register. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Belle’s Adventures

Belle’s Adventures will be staged April 6 and 7 at noon and 3 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Presented by DAC performance company. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book musical will be staged on April 6 at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Beginner’s Fly Casting

Beginner’s Fly Casting will be on April 6 from 1-2 p.m. at the Veterans Green, adjacent to Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. The workshop will be led by fly-casting expert John Field. Tickets are $75. Register online at westporthistory.org.

Lion’s Gate Trio

The Lion’s Gate Trio will perform on April 6 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. The library’s chamber music trio-in-residence performs. Registration is required. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Ruddigore

Ruddigore will be staged on April 6 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. The Troupers Light Opera Company will perform. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit trouperslightopera.org.

Under the Sea

Wilton Library’s spring benefit, Under the Sea, will be held on April 6 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Proceeds will benefit the library. Tickets are $225. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Masters of the Telecaster

Masters of the Telecaster will perform April 6 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The concert will feature Jim Weider, G.E. Smith & Larry Campbell. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Michael McAssey

Piano Bar Night with Michael McAssey is on April 6 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Jesus Christ Superstar

The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar will be performed on April 6 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit PaulGreenRock.com.

The Reverend

“The Reverend” Bob Levy will perform on April 6 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $20-$29.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

A Flight of Angels

A Flight of Angels staged reading will be held on April 6 at 8 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road, Easton. The event is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, email badthespian@gmail.com.

Angelina Ballerina

Angelina Ballerina the Musical runs April 7 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Egg Decorating

The Ukrainian Egg Decorating Workshop is on April 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. For adults and children age 9 and up. Tickets are $20-$25. Register via email at info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Ed Asner

Ed Asner: God Help Us will be on April 7 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Jonathan Edwards

Jonathan Edwards will perform on April 7 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jay Mohr

Jay Mohr will perform on April 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.