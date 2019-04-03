Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Connecticut’s Got Talent audition shows, April 5, 7:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Auditions for King Henry VIII, April 6, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Craft Room #3 of the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St., Shelton. Appointments: vsfcasting@gmail.com, 203-513-9446. Show runs July 11-14, Veterans Memorial Park, 38 Canal St. E., Shelton.

Calling all photographers: Milford Photo Expo, April 11-May 30, Milford Arts Council (the MAC), 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Art may be submitted April 5, 4-6 p.m. and April 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Submission fee: $10/photo. All skill levels welcome. Reception: April 11, 5:30-7 p.m. Info: milfordarts.org/milford-photo-expo-lp, 203-878-6647.

The Call for Makers, the Maker Faire Westport is accepting makers for their 2019 fair, set to run April 27. Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire Westport is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. Info: westport.makerfaire.com/callfor-makers/.

LMMM 2019 Young Writers’ Competition, accepting entries through June 7. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is launching its sixth annual writing competition entitled, A Victorian Era Mystery: “Whodunit” at the Mansion. Info: email education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Submissions sought for Housatonic Book Awards, application deadline, June 14. Contest seeks authors and poets to submit work published in 2018. Submission fee: $25. Submission guidelines: housatonicbookawards.wordpress.com/guidelines/. Submissions: alumni.wcsu.edu/housatonic-book-awards.