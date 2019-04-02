Seamless transition for Milford swim team

Joining forces proved to be quite fruitful for the swimmers from Jonathan Law and Foran high schools.

Milford’s first-year co-op swim team broke records and had success in the postseason.

“We re-broke almost every Jonathan Law High record again this year. Our most significant broken record was our 400 free relay record,” coach Asli Kizavul said.

The 400–relay team of Edward Platanov, Bruno Sequera, Lucas Burgard and Justin Goglia, from both Foran and Law, cut more than 20 seconds from the previous record time, clocking in at 3:28.50 for an 11th place finish in the Class L state championships.

Platanov came in third in the 200–yard individual medley race at the Class L meet, recording a time of 1:57.92.

In the 100–butterfly race, Platanov finished 10th in 54.25.

Burgard placed 21st in the 100–butterfly with a time of 56.98.

Goglia gave Milford a 10th place finish in the 500 freestyle, making his final touch in 4:51.03.

The 200–free relay of Platanov, Casey Coon, Sequera and Burgard came in 17th in 1:38.05.

Goglia was 17th in the 100–backstroke in a time of 56.44.

Milford placed 16 in the Class L state meet, reeling in 123 points.

It finished in 36th place at the State Open with 27 points.

Platanov was eighth at Opens in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.07.

Goglia came in 19th in the 500 in 4:47.95.

“This was by far our best postseason and I am extremely pleased with the team’s efforts.,” Kizavul said. “We were moved up to a harder class this season due to the co-op, but that didn’t hinder us from being competitive.

‘We had three swimmers make it to state finals individually which has not happened in the five years I have been coaching.”

Platonov, went all state in his 200 IM effort by placing third.

“Jonathan Law has not had an All-State swimmer in 19 years, and he’s only the second in school history,” Kizavul said. “We also made some more Jonathan Law history with two swimmers, Justin Goglia and Edward Platonov, making it to the State Open which has not happened since 1999.

“This season was extremely enjoyable. There could not have been a more seamless transition of the cross-town rivals. It never felt like we were from two separate schools, the swimmers all got along very well and made new long–time friends. With that, this was also our most competitive seasons yet.

“Our end record might not have shown it (2-9), but almost every single meet was a close one. The races were extremely competitive, and our swimmers were pushed to race and swim harder which showed in their personal records.

“Everyone dropped significant time from the start of the season to the end. They are an awesome group of kids and it was bitter-sweet to see the season come to an end.”