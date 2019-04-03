Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Auditions for Jungle Book

Auditions for Jungle Book will take place through Saturday, April 6 at Arts in CT, 64 Ridge St., by appointment only. Log onto artsinct.org/auditions. Ages 6 and up, all roles available. Prepare to sing 16-32 bars of your favorite Broadway song. Do a one minute monologue prepared and come prepared to read sides from the script.

Those interested who cannot make auditions, send a private YouTube link with song and monologue. You will be contacted for monologue. Rehearsals will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m., (both days may not be needed all the time). Performance date is Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. For information call Director Barbara Alexander at 203-936-8567.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Milford Lions Club will host a breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 7, at West River Rehab Center, 245 Orange Ave., Milford. The event will run from 9-11 a.m., with a raffle and gifts for the children. The cost is $6 for adults and children under 5 are free. Proceeds go to West River Rehab Center and local charities. For tickets or information, call Marie at 203-878-0344.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Milford Hospital Auxiliary presents its annual breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 13, at 9:30 a.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling Sandy at 203-878-5237 by Sunday, April 7. Tickets for adults are $10 and children are $6. Limited seating. Face painting, jelly bean contest and giveaway prizes for all children. Milford Hospital auditorium is located at 300 Seaside Ave, Milford.

Business After Hours

Business After Hours, sponsored by Rotary Club of of Milford, will take place on Thursday, April 18, from 5-7 p.m., at Gusto’s Restaurant, 255 Boston Post Road, in Milford.

Register by emailing: chamber@milfordct.com, or call 203-878-0681.

Sip, Shop, & Paint Night

On Thursday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m., enjoy a night out with friends and family. Paint your own masterpiece under the guidance of a local art teacher. Also shop the Enchanted Window Gift Shop that evening for a discount on all purchases. Coffee and tea served. Tickets are $25. Call 203-878-8465 or 203-647-6654 to purchase tickets or visit the Hospital Gift Shop during visiting hours Monday through Friday.

Boys & Girls Club of Milford Gala

The 8th annual Boys & Girls Club of Milford Gala 2019 will take place on Thursday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m., at Costa Azzura, 72 Broadway, in Milford.

Cost is $50 per ticket and includes open bar, cocktail hour, sit-down surf and turf dinner, silent auction, live auction and raffle.

For tickets and donations, visit boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com/gala or contact Megan Altomare: MeganAltomare@boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com or call 203-713-8055.

Deaf Community Outreach

American Sign Language Interpreted Worship services are held monthly at The United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon.

April service is Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

Fellowship hour follows with coffee, tea and refreshments.

Certified American Sign Language Interpreter. Visit Facebook, where all events are posted. Email address is uccindevon@gmail.com. All are welcome. Handicapped accessible.

Spring Rummage and Tag Sale Fair

A Spring Rummage and Tag Sale Fair will be held at The United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon on Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. There will be a wide array of items, including used and gently used clothing. Tag sale items are plentiful and include bargains for all.

The Kids Clothes Corner will be open with a selection of items for infants through size 16, toys, books, shoes and more. Stop by and get some lunch at Kitchen Lunch Corner. Don’t forget to get tickets for the Spring Raffle.

All proceeds benefit the work of the church. Handicapped accessible.

Derby Night fundraiser

On Saturday, May 4, Milestones Behavioral Services is honoring Betty Gallo, an advocate and founder of Gallo & Co., for her three decades of service to people with special needs. This tribute is part of the celebrations taking place at the Milestones 2019 Derby Night, held at The Warehouse at FTC, in Fairfield. The evening includes the showing of the Kentucky Derby, dinner, dancing and live and silent auction. For sponsorship, tickets and advertising, visit MBS-inc.org, or call 203-799-4110 x660.

Nautical Night of Seaside Support

A night of cocktails, music, food, inspiring speakers and waterfront views will be held at the Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., in Bridgeport, on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Village to help at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

Visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $150 and a variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are available.