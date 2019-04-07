Milford Club News

Women Redefining Retirement-New members welcome

Meeting will take place on Monday, April 8, at the Golden Hill Rehabilitation Pavilion, 2028 Bridgeport Ave., in Milford at 7 p.m. This month, we will be assembling Easter Baskets to benefit the children of Covenant To Care.

Members are asked to bring individually wrapped candy and small non-food items to fill these baskets. Food donations will benefit the Milford Senior Center. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook, or at wrrofmilford@google.com.

Low Vision Support Group

Meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 8, at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr. For more information, call Eileen Torow at 203-878-8904.

For The Birds program

The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m., from September until late May at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Matthew St. On Wednesday, April 10, will be a program night, featuring Matt Collen’s presentation, For The Birds. For information, milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin, at 203-804-3058.

Lucia Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Star of Milford meeting

Lucia Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Star of Milford will hold a meeting on Thursday April 11, at 7:30 p.m., in the Masonic Lodge Hall, 59 Broad St, under the direction of Worthy Matron Amy Wrinn. All members of Lucia Chapter are urged to attend this meeting.

Visiting Eastern Star members are always welcome.

Refreshments will be served in the banquet hall after the meeting.

For information call the Worthy Matron.

Woodbridge Happiness Club meeting

On Tuesday, April 16, from 6-7:45 p.m., join Bernie Siegel, M.D. and Lionel Ketchian for a discussion on happiness for well-being. The meeting will take place at the Woodbridge Town Library, 10 Newton Road, in Woodbridge. Everyone is welcome; meetings are free and no reservations are required. For more information, e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or visit HappinessClub.com.

Black and White in Color

The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m., from September until late May, at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew St.

Wednesday, April 24, will be competition night. The assigned subject for April is Black and White in Color.

For more information about the club and competitions go to milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin, at 203-804-3058.

Bus trips

Christ the Redeemer Knights of Columbus are running the following bus trips:

Atlantic City, Cape May and Philadelphia, May 7-9, cost is $377.

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, June 26-July 4, cost is $1,099.

Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Norfolk, Sept 9-13, cost is $711.

Lancaster show trip, The Miracle of Christmas and Joy to the World, Nov 6-8, cost is $392.

Call John Benard at 203-877-2737 for fliers.

Senior trips

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford.

Sunday June 23 — Sheer Madness at the Charles Playhouse in Boston. Set in a hairstyling salon, this uproarious whodunnit counts on the audience to solve the crime.

Free time at Quincy Market to enjoy lunch and shopping

Cost $93, depart 8:15 a.m., estimate return 8:30 p.m.

Thursday July 11 — All you can eat lobster at the Delaney House, Holyoke MA, served at your table, cheese and vegetable platter, shrimp cocktail and salad, bread basket. Buffet menu lobster, variety of salads, fresh fruit, pork Marengo, grilled focaccia haddock, chicken Marsala, baked ziti, veggies, dessert and beverage and show with John Timpanelli, comedian and singer $106, depart 9:45 a.m., return 5 p.m.

August 2-6 — Washington DC includes transportation, eight meals, guided tours of Washington DC, including WWII Memorial, Capital Hill, Embassy Row, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Smithsonian, Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and more, evening guided tour memorial and monuments, the new museum of the Bible; 430,000 square feet of biblical history, admission to George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate and gardens, tram ride through Arlington National Cemetery. $595; $75 due on signing, add $179 for singles; final payment due May 26.

October 7-12 — Myrtle Beach Show trip 5 nights lodging, eight meals, three evening shows, legends in concert, Carolina Opry and Alabama theatres, One The Show, Pure Magic Show at Calvin Gilmore Theatre , The man of a thousand voices at Asher Theater, Barefoot Landing, a unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment experience, visit the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and promenade and the amazing L.W. Paul living history Farm. $679; $75 due on signing, add $199 for single; final payment due July 31.

October 15 — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pamplona, NY. Welcome reception-coffee tea buttermilk scones, pancakes with maple syrup and apple cider, lunch: Barley soup, applesauce, choice of Sauerbraten with red cabbage or sliced pork loin with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, apple strudel and vanilla ice cream beer and soft drinks noon-4:30 p.m., entertainment throughout the day; music, dancing and games. Bratwurst sandwich and cucumber salad at 4: p.m. $97; depart 8:30 a.m., estimate return 7 p.m.

All departures leave from Sikorsky parking lot #8, Stratford.

For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.