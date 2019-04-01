Girls tennis: Foran singles leads win over Law

Foran High defeated Jonathan Law, 4-3, on Monday.
Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Grace Hiza 1-6, 6-0, 6-0; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Monica Pydipati 6-3, 6-0; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Jenna Bagdasarian 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Bridget Sanchez 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Isabelle Connelly/Natalie Hubler (F) def. Diya Daruka/Nihitha Kothapalli 6-2, 6-3; Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash (L) def. Olivia Connelly/Zoe Eichner 6-1, 6-1; Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Clea O’Neil/Vaishnavi Bulusy 6-1, 7-6 (7-1).
Records: Foran 1-0, Law 0-1.
