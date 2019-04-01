Baseball: Foran’s Richie Piscitelli shuts down Law

Richie Piscitelli pitched five innings of shutout ball when Foran High went on the road to defeat Jonathan Law, 10-0 in a rule-shortened non-conference game on Monday.

“Richie threw well, it’s what we expect from him,” Foran coach Garett Walker said of his right-handed senior. “He came out and pitched with aggression and got the tough outs.”

Foran, which lost a 13-2 decision to visiting Newtown High in its opener, scored four runs in the second and batted around in a five-run third.

“We were disciplined in the batter’s box,” Walker said. “In the second inning we had quality at bats. Ryan Gosselin hit a two-run double in a key situation to put us up 4-0.”

The Lions wouldn’t chase pitches off the plate, making life difficult for four Law pitchers.

Justin DeEll had a one-out single in that four-run rally, which was marked by walks drawn by Jason Giambra and Mike Simonelli plus a pair of run-scoring wild pitches.

Foran swung at more pitches in the third.

Well-struck balls led to three consecutive infield errors that allowed the Lions to cross the plate five times without benefit of a base hit.

Shane McCone and James Carbone were walked, while Giambra (sleeve) and DeEll (shoulder) were hit by pitches to bring a run across to get things going. Rich Carino’s sacrifice fly plated another, before the three miscues sent three more baserunners home.

Tyler Griffin’s sacrifice fly capped the scoring for a 9-0 advantage.

Piscitelli needed only an efficient 31 pitches to get through the first three frames against the Lawmen, who were coming off a 4-1 win in their season opener with Bridgeport Central.

“You have to give him (Piscitelli) a ton of credit,” Law coach Greg Simler said. “Every time he needed to make a pitch he did.”

Law showed some patience of its own in the home second.

Bryan Reed walked on seven pitches.

Luke Pleimann fouled off enough pitches, before he rocketed the seventh pitch toward the third base bag. McCone made a great play on the ball to his right — and made a bee-line throw for the out at first.

Piscitelli followed with a strikeout and a first-pitch grounder back to the mound.

After Foran put runners on base on an error and a base hit by Carbone in the fourth, Law righty James Marino set the next three batters down.

Piscitelli needed only seven pitches in the Law third, and then received help from his defense in the bottom of the fourth.

Nick Hudak lined a grounder up the middle that Giambra stopped but couldn’t make a play on.

Reed then laced a first-pitch single to right field and the Lawmen had runners on the corners with one out.

Piscitelli got Pleimann to hit the ball to the right side, where Carino started a 4-6-3 double play turned by Giambra.

Simonelli opened the fifth with a triple to deep left field and was awarded home base after an errant relay throw.

Yash Deshmukh got the next three batters, but Law came in needing to score a run to deny Foran the 10-run win.

Mike Becker walked on eight pitches and Colby Primavera’s slow chopper between third and shortstop went for an infield single.

Two infield pop-ups left Piscitelli one out short of victory.

Garrett Tutlis walked to load the bases, before Piscitelli registered his fourth strikeout to end the game.

Notes: In Foran’s loss to Newtown, the Nighthawks scored three runs before an out was recorded and led 5-0 before the Lions came up to bat. Foran pitching held Newtown scoreless the next five innings — and the Lions loaded the bases three times, but they couldn’t get the big hit needed to get all the way back. Newtown scored seven runs in the seventh to salt away the opener.

FORAN 10, JONATHAN LAW 0

Foran 045 01- – 10 4H 1E

Law 000 00- – 0 2H 6E

WP: Piscitelli (1-0) and Sinisgalli

LP: Hertzog (0-1) and Pleimann

Law (1-1)

Foran (1-1)