Precious Blood Parish in Milford is hosting their annual Tenebrae service on Wednesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave.

Tenebrae is a Holy Week devotion celebrated with a service of psalms, readings, chants and prayers. All are welcome to a night of quiet reflection and music to mark the end of Lent and the beginning of the Easter Triduum.

For more information, visit preciousbloodparishmilford.org.