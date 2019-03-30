Girls lacrosse: Hamden edges Lady Lawmen in overtime

HAMDEN—Jonathan Law lost its first game of the season to Hamden, 11-10, in overtime.

Laura Dennigan’s fifth goal sent the game to extras, but Hamden’s Allyson Ferraro won the game on her fifth goal of the game just 42 seconds into overtime.

“We came out really strong in this first game, but we still have a lot of things to work on,” said Law head coach Kim DiGangi. “We have to work together because were a younger team. It’s just about mental things and coming together as a unit.”

Erin Goodwin added three assists and a score for the Lady Lawmen.

Katie McNellis scored two goals.

Jordyn Konlian and Eryn Mower each added a goal and an assist.

Allyson Ferraro led the Green Dragons with five goals.

Cassidy O’Connor added three goals and Gabrielle Hamling scored two.

Mower got Law on the board first with a low scoop goal just one minute and 35 seconds into the contest.

At the 17:03 mark, Ferraro scored her first to tie the game at one.

Less than two minutes later, Dennigan scored her first on a bounce shot to give Law the lead.

Law controlled possession in the early going, keeping the pressure on Hamden netminder Emmalee Ianniello.

At 10:08, Goodwin scored to give Law a 3-1 lead.

Fifty seconds later, Ferraro responded with a rip shot from 10 yards out.

At 7:40, Hamling scored on a low scoop to tie the game at 3.

Dennigan responded with two goals, one minute apart, to make it 5-3.

Law extended its lead when Goodwin found McNellis, who shot high over Ianniello to make it 6-3.

The Green Dragons countered with goals from Ferraro and Addison Twohill.

Dennigan scored for the fourth time.

With 25 seconds left until halftime, O’Connor stole the throw in from Law goalkeeper Meghan Gorman and shot it high over Gorman’s head for the score making it 7-6 at the half.

“This is her first year in goal, so she’s only been playing goalie for two weeks. She’s made a lot of progress so far,” DiGangi said. “I think she’ll have a strong season this year.”

The frantic tempo of the first half slowed down in the second.

As Law’s pressure waned, the Hamden pressure increased.

The Green Dragons scored the first three goals of the second half to take a 9-7 lead.

Ten minutes into the half, McNellis scored a low bounce goal to make it 9-8.

Twelve minutes later, Hamden extended its lead thanks to a wraparound goal from Hamling to make it 10-9 with 3:44 to play.

At that point, Law took a timeout to regroup.

“We had to call and time out there and get them psyched, because sometimes high school girls get in their own heads and psych themselves out,” DiGangi said. “We have to keep our composure out there and work together to keep that fire going and keep fighting for it.”

The reset worked as 90 seconds later, Konlian scored for Law on a bounce shot to make it 10-9.

With 19.2 seconds left in regulation, Dennigan caught the pass from behind the net and shot high over Ianniello’s stick to tie the game at 10 and send it to overtime.

“We have a lot of strong shooters to take advantage of; Laura is definitely one of them,” DiGangi said.

Just 42 seconds into the overtime, Hamden attacked the net and Ferraro scored.