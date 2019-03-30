Baseball: Jonathan Law pitchers combine on two-hitter

Andrew Hertzog threw a scoreless seventh in Law’s season-opening victory.
MILFORD — Zach Merchant, Kyle Goglia and Andrew Hertzog allowed only two hits when Jonathan Law defeated Bridgeport Central, 4-1, on Saturday. 

Merchant pitched the first four innings to get the win for coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen in their season opener. 

Goglia pitched a scoreless sixth and Hertzog set the Hilltoppers down without a run in the seventh. 

Law’s Luke Pleimann drove in a run. 

Alex Sierra hit a double for Central. 

JONATHAN LAW 4, BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 1 

Central 100 000 0 1R 2H 2E 

Law       030 010 x 4R 4H 3E 

WP-Zach Merchant (1-0), Kyle Goglia (6), SV Andrew Hertzog (7) and Luke Pleimann 

LP-Gil Villegas (0-1) and Alex Sierra 

