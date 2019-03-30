Boys lacrosse: Middletown defeats Jonathan Law

MILFORD — Jonathan Law opened up its 2019 season against Middletown, which was celebrating a program milestone by competing in its first match at the varsity level, on Saturday afternoon.

Riding that momentum, the Blue Dragons wasted no time in recording their first official win, as they opened up a 4-0 advantage on their way to an 11-5 victory.

“We have to be better controlling the ball,” Law head coach Mike Forget said. “We lost a lot of possession on some bad passing and some bad catching. Loose balls, we were okay and transition offense was okay.”

Liam Ardito, Middletown’s 6-foot-6, 190-pound midfielder, netted the first goals of the game at 10:53 and 5:38 of the first quarter.

Markers by Ian Corvo, coming off a delayed penalty to the Lawmen, and Joe Chiappetta pushed the margin to 4-0 after one.

Kyle Kosh got Law on the scoreboard with 9:53 left in the first half, firing a shot past Dragon keeper Ethan Foligno off an assist from Tyler Edwards.

Law put together its best stretch of the game after Kosh’s tally, with Jack Chizmazia rolling a shot just wide of the cage. The Lawmen then drew two consecutive slashing penalties, but then were unable to capitalize.

Middletown struck again a man down, as Kyle Dale unloaded a counter-attack bouncer that hopped over Law keeper Brett Pisani at the 4:03 mark.

From there, Calvin Ponzio and Chiappetta sandwiched tallies around another goal from Kosh to increase Middletown’s halftime lead to 7-2.

Kosh scored 48 seconds into the third quarter to briefly narrow Law’s gap to 7-4, but an over-the-shoulder strike from freshman Dylan Reynolds and Chiappetta’s third goal of the contest made it 9-3.

“We got the majority of our goals on our transition offense,” Forget said. “With our set offense, there was too much standing around. We have to work on that.”

Alec Davis recorded a pair of goals for Law in the final frame, but they were canceled out by markers from Dale and Reynolds to seal the historic win for Middletown.

The Lawmen will look to bounce back on Tuesday, when they host the Norwich Tech-Windham Tech co-op at 6 p.m.

“We’re a young team,” Forget said. “We’ll get game experience.”