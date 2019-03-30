Softball: Danbury tips Law in season opener

DANBURY — Danbury High defeated Jonathan Law, 2-1, in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Gina Boccamazzo had an RBI hit for coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen to tie the game in the top of the sixth.

Stacy Quinn has two hits for Danbury out of the FCIAC, including a game winning home run in the home sixth.

Emily Morey had two hits for the SCC’s Law team.

DANBURY 2, JONATHAN LAW 1

Law 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1

Danbury 1 0 0 0 0 1 x 2 6 0

Batteries

Law: Brianna Buccitti and Gina Boccamazzo

Danbury: Biff Groxford and Tia Santiago