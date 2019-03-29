College and Career Fair set for April 3 at Jonathan Law High School

The annual Citywide College and Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 3 from 7-8:30 p.m., in the Jonathan Law High School gymnasium. Representatives from approximately 75 colleges and programs will be on hand to discuss their offerings, the application and admissions process, costs, and financial aid. There is no fee to attend the fair.
In addition, there will be two special information sessions held; all are welcome.
6:15 p.m.: College Application Process
7:45 p.m.: NCAA Process
This is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about their post-secondary educational options. Participating institutions will include 4- and 2-year public and private colleges and universities, and a variety vocational/technical colleges and programs. All students and their parents are invited to attend.
Participating Institutions and Programs, 2019
Albertus Magnus College
Alfred State College (SUNY Tech)
Assumption College
Bay Path University
Bryant University
Central CT State University
Colgate University
Eastern CT State University
Elizabethtown College
Elms College
Emmanuel College
Endicott College
Fairfield University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Florida Southern College
Franklin Pierce University
Gettysburg College
Harvard University
Hofstra University
Holy Apostles College
Housatonic Community College
Husson University
Iona College
Johnson & Wales University
Keene State College
Lasell College
Manhattanville College
Marist College
Merrimack College
Mitchell College
Naugatuck Valley Comm. Coll.
New England Inst. of Tech.
Pace University
Paier College of Art
Plymouth State University
Providence College
Ringling Coll. of Art & Design
Roger Williams University
Sacred Heart University
Saint Anselm College
Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
Saint Michael’s College
Saint Vincent’s College
Salve Regina University
Skidmore College
Southern CT State Univ.
Springfield College
Stonehill College
Suffolk University
Stony Brook University (SUNY)
Trinity College
U.S. Coast Guard Academy
U.S. Military Acad (West Point)
Univ. at Albany (SUNY)
Univ. of Alabama
Univ. of Bridgeport
Univ. of Connecticut
Univ. of Delaware
Univ. of Hartford
Univ. of Maine (Orono)
Univ. of Maine (Machias)
Univ. of Maine (Farmington)
Univ. of Massachusetts (Lowell)
Univ. of New Haven
Univ. of Rhode Island
Univ. of Saint Joseph
Univ. of Scranton
Univ. of Southern Maine
Univ. of Tampa
Univ. of Tennessee – Knoxville
Western New England University
Wheaton College
Worcester Polytechnic Institute