College and Career Fair set for April 3 at Jonathan Law High School

The annual Citywide College and Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 3 from 7-8:30 p.m., in the Jonathan Law High School gymnasium. Representatives from approximately 75 colleges and programs will be on hand to discuss their offerings, the application and admissions process, costs, and financial aid. There is no fee to attend the fair.

In addition, there will be two special information sessions held; all are welcome.

6:15 p.m.: College Application Process

7:45 p.m.: NCAA Process

This is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about their post-secondary educational options. Participating institutions will include 4- and 2-year public and private colleges and universities, and a variety vocational/technical colleges and programs. All students and their parents are invited to attend.

Participating Institutions and Programs, 2019

Albertus Magnus College