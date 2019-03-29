College and Career Fair set for April 3 at Jonathan Law High School

The annual Citywide College and Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 3 from 7-8:30 p.m., in the Jonathan Law High School gymnasium.  Representatives from approximately 75 colleges and programs will be on hand to discuss their offerings, the application and admissions process, costs, and financial aid. There is no fee to attend the fair.

In addition, there will be two special information sessions held; all are welcome.

6:15 p.m.: College Application Process

7:45 p.m.: NCAA Process

This is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about their post-secondary educational options. Participating institutions will include 4- and 2-year public and private colleges and universities, and a variety vocational/technical colleges and programs. All students and their parents are invited to attend.

Participating Institutions and Programs, 2019

Albertus Magnus College

Alfred State College (SUNY Tech)

Assumption College

Bay Path University

Bryant University

Central CT State University

Colgate University

Eastern CT State University

Elizabethtown College

Elms College

Emmanuel College

Endicott College

Fairfield University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Florida Southern College

Franklin Pierce University

Gettysburg College

Harvard University

Hofstra University

Holy Apostles College

Housatonic Community College

Husson University

Iona College

Johnson & Wales University

Keene State College

Lasell College

Manhattanville College

Marist College

Merrimack College

Mitchell College

Naugatuck Valley Comm. Coll.

New England Inst. of Tech.

Pace University

Paier College of Art

Plymouth State University

Providence College

Ringling Coll. of Art & Design

Roger Williams University

Sacred Heart University

Saint Anselm College

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

Saint Michael’s College

Saint Vincent’s College

Salve Regina University

Skidmore College

Southern CT State Univ.

Springfield College

Stonehill College

Suffolk University

Stony Brook University (SUNY)

Trinity College

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

U.S. Military Acad (West Point)

Univ. at Albany (SUNY)

Univ. of Alabama

Univ. of Bridgeport

Univ. of Connecticut

Univ. of Delaware

Univ. of Hartford

Univ. of Maine (Orono)

Univ. of Maine (Machias)

Univ. of Maine (Farmington)

Univ. of Massachusetts (Lowell)

Univ. of New Haven

Univ. of Rhode Island

Univ. of Saint Joseph

Univ. of Scranton

Univ. of Southern Maine

Univ. of Tampa

Univ. of Tennessee – Knoxville

Western New England University

Wheaton College

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Facebook Comments

Leave a Comment