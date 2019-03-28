Milford Senior Center offers April events

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers the following events in April. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com/.

What’s On My Face?

The Center will offer a presentation on facial lesions Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m.

Super bingo

Super bingo will be held Monday, April 15, from 1-3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.

iPhone for beginners

Learn how to use your iPhone with instructor Aubry Monday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-noon. Classes run Monday through Thursday. The lesson plan includes instructions on the external iPhone features, basic accessibility, functions, settings, shortcuts and main Apple applications. Non-Apple smart phones are welcome. Course content is written specifically for Apple iPhones. To register, call 203-877-5131.

Smoothies to boost brain health

Drinking to Your Health will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Enjoy the taste and health benefits of certain fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. There also will be tips for easy and simple smoothie preparations. Recipe cards will be distributed and entered into a raffle for a smoothie blender.

Safe driver class

An AARP safe driver class will be held Wednesday, April 17, from 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. To register, call Ed Berry, 203-549-9629.

Holiday closings

The Center will be closed on Good Friday, April 19 in observance of the holiday and Sunday, April 21, for Easter.

Herbal sleep pillow workshop

An herbal sleep pillow workshop led by John Ehris and Velya of Grounded Goodwife will be held Monday, April 22, at 1 p.m. Make your own customized herbal sleep pillow. Registration is required.

Volunteer celebration brunch

All volunteers will be honored at the Milford Senior Center’s annual Tribute, Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m., by invitation only. For more information, call Program Director Amanda Berry, 203-877-5131.

Aging — positive attitudes

Myths and aging facts will be discussed during a presentation Thursday, April 25, at 1 p.m.

Afternoon with Rogers and Hammerstein

The Milford Senior Center Choral Group will peform Rogers and Hammerstein selections from musicals including The Sound of Music, The King and I, and Oklahoma Friday, April 26, at 1 p.m.

Stratford Community Band concert

The Stratford Community Band will perform Sunday April 28, at 2 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Medicare enrollment seminar

A Medicare special enrollment seminar will be held Tuesday, April 30, at 1 p.m. Attendees will learn the various enrollment periods throughout the year, allowing beneficiaries with Part A and B to make changes to their current plan as well as a comparison of supplement vs. Advantage plans. There also will be a discussion on ConnecticutCare’s Medicare Advantage plan. Presented by Robin Graham of ConnectiCare.