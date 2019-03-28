Rose requests reduction of plastic and Styrofoam

State Representative Kim Rose (D-Milford) recently sent a letter to House Democrats leadership and Legislative Management asking them to reduce the use of plastics in the Capitol and caucus. The letter points out feasible alternatives such as recycled paper products and compostable utensils.

“Here we are working to ban plastic in CT and in our own cafeteria you will find plastic and Styrofoam products,” Rep. Rose said. “Conservation should begin at home.”

Rep. Rose has been working on the banning plastic bags for many years. This year she worked to negotiate a bill along with Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment. She introduced and co-sponsored several plastics bills this session, several of them made it out of committee and will go before the House and Senate for debate.