Platt Tech holds ‘Rock the Bald’ St. Baldrick’s Day April 3 fundraising event

Platt Tech is having their 4th annual St. Baldrick’s Day on Tuesday, April 3, from 8-9 a.m., at Platt Tech, 600 Orange Ave., in Milford.

St. Baldrick’s Day is part of a national organization, called St. Baldrick’s Foundation that raises money for Pediatric Cancer research. This is their 20 year anniversary and they have raised more than $300 million to help find a cure for cancers that affect our children.

Platt Tech got involved in response to a tragic event where a staff member lost a child to cancer five years ago. To date we have raised more than $10,000 for the cause, which is a non-profit 501 C3 charity located in California.

This year more than 20 staff members and students will be donating their time and money and get their heads shaved for the cause! The theme this year is Rock the Bald.

Anyone can donate online at: stbaldricks.org/events/PlattTechHS.​

They are looking for as much financial support as possible and hope to raise $10,000 this year.