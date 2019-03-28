Police looking for help identifying theft suspect

The Milford Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is a suspect in an identity theft investigation.

Police said the suspect tried to make purchases and open credit card accounts by using the identity of a Milford resident. The fraud was committed in White Plains, N.Y., at the Westchester Mall.

The suspect was also able to obtain a fraudulent Connecticut driver’s license which displays the personal information of the Milford resident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department, Detective Tyrone Dancy at 203-783-4798 or tdancy@ci.milford.ct.us.

The case number is #1227-19