Milford Elks Lodge #1589 Drug Awareness Committee awards $2,000 to Milford Prevention Council

The Milford Elks’ Lodge #1589 Drug Awareness Committee awarded a $2,000 monetary donation to the Milford Prevention Council (MPC), on Monday, March 11. The donation was presented to MPC’s Program Director, Wendy Gibbons, by Milford Elks’ Drug Awareness Committee chairwoman, Kathy Hart. The donation is said to be the start of many future works the two organizations plan to collaborate on to within the Milford community.

The donation was made possible by the approval of the Milford Elks’ 2019 Gratitude Grant application. Local lodges have the opportunity to apply for various grants through the Elks National Foundation (ENF). The mission of ENF is to help Elks build stronger communities by investing in the communities where Elks live and work. They help youth develop lifelong skills, send students to college, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and fund projects that improve the quality of life in local Elks communities.

Since its inception, the ENF has contributed $481.7 million towards Elks charitable projects nationwide. In the 2018-2019 grant year alone, the Milford Elks secured $10,000 in grant money to benefit local veterans, the Milford Animal Shelter, the Boys and Girls Club, the Elks annual Christmas Basket and Christmas Day Dinner Project, and now, the Milford Prevention Council.

The Gratitude Grant, ENF’s way of saying thank you to Lodges meeting the National President’s per-member goal for giving to ENF, must be used to support local, charitable activities. While ENF strongly encourages Lodges to use the Gratitude Grant in an active way, the Milford Lodge was able to secure the grant through a list of future projects they have planned with MPC.

“We have been lucky to secure this grant to benefit the Milford Prevention Council,” said Drug Awareness chairwoman, Kathy Hart. “We’ve already worked together on a billboard in Milford that will bring awareness to the dangers of vaping. We plan to continue to work closely with the MPC through our resources at a national level and locally with our volunteers and members. We expect to deliver additional Narcan training in the future and new substance use and abuse presentations and community events, including vaping presentations in our schools.”

The Elks National Drug Awareness program is the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the United States. The program, run by volunteers, is committed to eliminating the use and abuse of illegal drugs and raising children in a drug-free environment. Milford Elks recently resurrected their Drug Awareness Program, under the leadership of Hart, with a free Narcan training sponsored by MPC at the Milford Lodge. The program’s mascot, Elroy the Elk, and drug awareness trailer were displayed in last weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For more information on the Milford Elks Lodge #1589, visit milfordelks.com or email info@milfordelks.com. For more information on the Milford Prevention Council, visit milfordprevention.org/.