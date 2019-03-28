Lauralton Hall hosts annual Discover Lauralton event

Lauralton Hall invites girls in grades 5-7 and their parents to Discover Lauralton on Sunday, April 7, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the school located at 200 High Street in Milford.

Throughout the afternoon girls will participate in a variety of small group activities, which they pre-select based on their interests in science, languages, sports, music, and art. In addition, attendees meet Lauralton students and teachers, and see campus facilities including the school’s Flavia Finucane innovation lab, athletic center, chapel, and dining hall.

Parents have the opportunity to meet Lauralton Hall faculty, administrators, and college counselors, to attend a session on the admissions and financial aid process, and to participate in Q&A sessions with current parents and students.

“Lauralton has been teaching girls for 114 years, and study after study shows what we already know — that graduates of all-girls schools have stronger academic skills and are more academically engaged,” said Elizabeth Miller, head of school. “Discover Lauralton is a great opportunity for girls to experience our learning culture. And, we look forward to talking with parents about the value we offer as an independent school — from our First Year Experience program designed to help girls adapt to high school, to our concurrent enrollment courses with UConn, to our long-standing ‘physics first’ approach to science,” added Miller.

Attendees have the opportunity to see student artwork on display in Claven Auditorium and to hear Lauralton’s choral and instrumental ensembles. For more information and to register for Discover Lauralton, visit lauraltonhall.org/discover.

As part of Lauralton’s Early Decision program, girls in grade 7 are invited to take the Lauralton Hall entrance exam on Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m.-noon, at Lauralton Hall.

For more information and to register for the exam, go to lauraltonhall.org/admissions/application-information.