Pantochino Productions presents new musical, The Waffle House Five

Pantochino Productions Inc. presents its original musical, The Waffle House Five, opening April 26 at the MAC (Milford Arts Council) 40 Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. The show continues through May 19.

Inspired by a true story, the new musical features book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg. Set in an Alabama restaurant, something is brewing and it’s not the coffee. The story follows five waffle servers who are given lottery tickets instead of tips. They agree to split the winnings should their numbers come up. But when one of them hits the jackpot, they serve up anything but the truth.

“Sometimes when dreams come true, all bets are off,” said Bernardi. “The show is a hilarious, laugh-out-loud look at the ups and downs of winning and what happens when co-workers jump in the lottery pool.”

Co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer added “This is a great follow up to our shows like “Noni Cimino’s Kitchen” and “Italian Wedding Soup” — it’s good old-fashioned comedy, with a southern twang.”

The cast includes Pantochino company members, Johansmeyer, Justin Rugg, Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Maria Berte, Rachelle Ianniello, Valerie Solli and Peighton Nash. New York’s Marci Bing returns to Pantochino, having appeared in the company’s 2012 production of Teen Santa.

The Waffle House Five features sets by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lights by Jeff Carr, sound by Sara Brown and Alejandro Lopez as production stage manager.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m. For tickets, at $25, visit pantochino.com. All performances feature cabaret seating and audiences are invited to bring their own food and drinks. Refreshments also are sold at each performance. Parking is free in all railroad station lots.