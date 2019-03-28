Aldermen schedule public hearing for 2019-20 budget proposal

There will be a public hearing on the proposed 2019-20 Milford budget at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Milford City Hall.

Milford’s 2019-20 budget plan calls for spending $216.53 million, a proposed spending hike of about $6.3 million, or 3% over the current year.

The budget hearing is a chance for residents to offer their comments on the budget proposal.

Under the plan at is stands now, the mill rate would be 27.68, which is a .06 reduction from the current mill rate of 27.74.

For the resident with the typical home that has a market value of $311,070, that would mean a tax decrease of $13, the fourth straight year that Milford sees a modest decrease.

In the weeks following the public hearing, the aldermen will review individual department requests and then vote on a new budget and set the new mill rate in mid May.