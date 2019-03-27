Gymnastics: 1st annual Flip For Fran Invitational a success

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, girls’ gymnastics team hosted the 1st annual Flip for Fran Invitational fundraiser meet on Sunday, March 23.

This meet was held in memory of National AAU, YMCA, and USA Gymnastics judge, Francis Wishart, who passed away last year. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane and Melissa, as well as husband of 58 years, Carl, who spoke to the gymnasts at the meet.

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA will begin a scholarship fund under Wishart’s name, and take the proceeds from this annual meet to benefit a deserving Y gymnast. The meet embodied her spirit of fun and philanthropy.

The Lakewood-Trumbull Y’s Level 3, 6, 7, Xcel Bronze and Xcel Silver teams all took 1st place. The Level 4 team placed 2nd.

All of Lakewood-Trumbull Y’s Level 3 gymnasts were seen on the podium.

In the 9-year-old age group, Alexa Truini of Trumbull placed 2nd on Bars with a score of 9.0 and Shelton’s Sarah Renda placed 2nd on Vault with a 9.35.

In the 10-year-old age group, Brynleigh Holms of Fairfield placed 2nd on Bars with a 9.2. Addison Scott of Monroe stood next to her on the podium, placing 3rd with a 9.1.

Hailey McDonough of Trumbull dominated the 11-year-old age group. She took 1st of Vault (9.7), Beam (9.1), and the All-Around with a 37.25. She also placed second on Bars (9.1) and Floor (9.35).

Grace Laguardia of Monroe placed 3rd on Beam (8.6), Floor (9.25) and the All-Around (36.05).

Ellie Delong of Trumbull took first in this age group on Bars with a score of 9.35.

Abby Burke of Trumbull tied for 2nd place on Beam with a 9.1.

In the Level 3, 12-13 age group, Gabrielle Canuzzi of Monroe placed 2nd on Vault (9.45), Beam (9.0), Floor (8.85) and All-Around (36.75). Canuzzi was also seen on the podium in 1st place for Bars with a 9.45.

Payton Cuminotto-Reis of Trumbull stood next to her teammate, placing 3rd on Vault (9.4), Bars (9.3), Beam (9.0) and All-Around (36.3). Arianne Shepherd of Fairfield tied for 3rd on Floor with an 8.7.

In Level 4’s 8-9 old age group, Mia Tyler of Monroe placed second on Vault (8.6), Bars (8.55), Beam (8.8) and Floor (8.65). She won the All-Around with a 34.3.

Kamryn Rogg of Monroe took home the win on Vault with an 8.7 and Floor with an 8.8.

Olivia Benisch of Stratford dominated the 11-year-old age group. Benisch took 1st on Bars (9.0), Floor (9.4) and the All-Around (36.05).

Sara O’Connor of Monroe took the win on Vault with a score of 9.05.

Allison Pucciarelli of Trumbull placed 2nd on Vault with an 8.85, Floor with a 9.3, and in the All-Around with a 35.75.

Sadie Morris of Shelton placed 3rd in the All-Around with a score of 35.35.

Emma Smeraglino of Monroe placed 2nd on Vault (9.0) and 3rd on Bars (8.8) in the 12-13 age group.

Level 5, 9-11’s were represented by Mikayla Kouble of Trumbull, Chloe Hall of Monroe, Celestina Bellulovich of Easton and Mary-Kate Boyle of Monroe.

Kouble placed 2nd on Bars (9.2) and All-Around (36.3). Hall placed 1st on floor with score of 9.45. Boyle took 1st on Beam with a score of 9.1. Bellulovich placed 3rd on Vault with a 9.3.

In the 12-13 age group, Chantal Cadet of Shelton placed 1st on Bars (9.05) and the All-Around (35.15).

Allie Encarnacion of Fairfield won Vault (9.55), Beam (8.4) and Floor (9.35).

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Optional level 6 and 7 gymnasts all made placements.

Alyssa Lalli of Trumbull placed 1st on Bars with a 9.55 in the 11-13 age division.

Carly Jordan of Monroe placed 3rd in the All-Around with a 36.1.

Laura Catuccio of Trumbull took 1st on bars (9.35) and Beam (9.0).

Anna Simpson of Trumbull placed 2nd on Vault (9.1) and Floor (9.55).

Margaret Williamson of Trumbull placed 3rd on Beam (8.8) and Floor (9.2).

Level 7 gymnasts Amy Naylor of Shelton and Samantha Sullivan of Monroe swept the 12-13 age group.

Sullivan placed 1st on Vault (9.0), Beam (9.25), Floor (9.7) and All-Around (37.25).

Naylor took home 1st on Bars with a 9.75.

In the 14-plus age group, Talia Lalli of Trumbull placed 1st on Vault (8.9) and All-Around (36.3). Kayla Scott of Monroe took home the gold on Beam with a 9.3.

Level 8 was represented by Lindsay Capobianco of Milford, who took home 1st place on Bars (9.55), Beam (9.4), Floor (9.75) and All-Around (36.9).

Xcel Platinum gymnasts Avelina Bellulovich of Easton and Juliana Scioscia of Oxford both took home gold medals. Bellulovich placed 1st on Vault (8.8), Beam (9.1), Floor (9.55) and All-Around (35.85). Scioscia placed 1st on Bars (9.2).

Xcel Gold gymnast Marisa Weinbaum of Stratford took first on Vault (8.85) in the 10-11 age group.

In the 12-13 group, Ariana Sebourne of Trumbull took 1st place on Vault (9.3), Bars (9.35), Floor (9.5) and All-Around (36.25).

Hannah Natlo of Trumbull took 1st on Beam with a 9.0.

Ellie Lennon of Monroe placed 2nd on both Beam (8.5) and Floor (9.35).

In the 14-15 age group, Ava Baghdady of Monroe took 1st on Bars (9.3) and All-Around (34.95).

Marcella Cecere of Trumbull took 1st on Vault (8.75), Beam (8.4) and Floor (9.1).

Grace Kehoe of Monroe placed 1st on Bars (9.5), Floor (9.55) and All-Around (37.85) in the Xcel Bronze 7-8 age group.

Marissa Lombardo of Trumbull placed 1st on Vault (9.6) and Beam (9.5).

Molly Boyle of Monroe placed 2nd on Floor (8.9).

Nine-year-old Xcel Bronze gymnast Hailey Cuminotto-Reis of Trumbull placed 1st on Vault (9.6) and All-Around (37.2).

Sarah Ayres of Trumbull placed 1st on Bars with a 9.3 and Isabella Bahamon of Monroe placed 1st on Beam (9.4) and Floor (9.3).

Savanna Cedrone of Monroe tied for 2nd on Beam with a 9.4.

Edyn Sherman of Shelton and Katherine Enhoffer of Fairfield, placed in the 10-12 age group.

Sherman placed 1st on Bars with a 9.6, Floor with a 9.6 and All-Around with a 38.25.

Enhoffer placed 1st on Vault with a 9.7 and Beam with a 9.55.

The Xcel Silver 10-11 age group was dominated by Alexa Palo of Trumbull.

Palo took 1st on Beam (9.2) and All-Around (37.0).

Madison Pippa of Monroe took 1st on Bars (9.3) and Floor (9.35).

Jillian Kilcullen of Monroe took 1st on vault with a 9.75.

In the 12-14 age group, Lauren Clark of Trumbull took 1st on Bars (9.7), Beam (9.2) and All-Around (36.8).

Addison Pastore of Trumbull took 1st on Floor with a 9.3.

Julia Lorant of Trumbull took 1st on Vault with a 9.7.