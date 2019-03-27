Auditions for Jungle Book begin March 28 through April 6

Auditions for Jungle Book will take place Thursday, March 28 through Saturday, April 6 at Arts in CT, 64 Ridge St., by appointment only. Log onto artsinct.org/auditions. Ages 6 and up, all roles available.

Prepare to sing 16-32 bars of your favorite Broadway song. Do a one minute monologue prepared and come prepared to read sides from the script.

Those interested who cannot make auditions, send a private YouTube link with song and monologue. You will be contacted for monologue.

Rehearsals will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m., (both days may not be needed all the time).

Performance date is Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. For information call Director Barbara Alexander at 203-936-8567.