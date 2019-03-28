This Weekend: Shows, concerts, walks and more

Austen’s Pride

Austen’s Pride runs March 28-April 14 at ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Jane Austen and her characters come to life in this musical version of Pride and Prejudice. Tickets are $51-$72. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Battle of the Badges

The Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament is on March 28 at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Avenue, Fairfield. The Fairfield Fire Department will face off against the Fairfield Police Department and the Bridgeport Police will play against the Bridgeport Fire Department. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit barnumfestival.com.

The Settlers

Israeli Film Series will screen The Settlers on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross: Live at Central Park will be screened on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Shen Yun

Shen Yun 2019 will be staged March 29-31, at The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Classical Chinese dance will be performed. Tickets are $64-$165. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Nature walk

The Woodcock & Spring Peeper Walk is on March 29 at 6:45 p.m. at the Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road, Greenwich. The walk is for ages 6 and up. The rain date March 30. Tickets are $5-$8. Register by emailing rmaclean@audubon.org. For more information, visit greenwich.audubon.org.

Richard Shindell

Richard Shindell will perform on March 29 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Freed Formats

Freed Formats: The Book Reconsidered traveling book arts exhibition runs March 30 to April 28 at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield and the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road, West Redding. For more information, visit rgoa.org/freed-formats/

Colonial kids

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids is on March 30 at 11 a.m at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road., Wilton. Kids will learn about baking with corn from muffins to Johnny Cakes. Suggested for ages 6-12. Tickets are $10-$15. Register via email at info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Die Walküre

Die Walküre will be screened on March 30 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Westport kick-off

The Westport Country Playhouse kick-off event is on March 30 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. The free event includes food trucks, beer tastings, ticket discounts, and season preview with performances by “In the Heights” cast members. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Chorus

Choir of New College from Oxford will perform on March 30 at 5 p.m. at the Christ & Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Lane, Westport. Tickets are $10-$80. For more information, visit chtwestport.org/tickets.

Ballroom

Premiere Ballroom’s show with Ivan Kudashev and Ksusha Sokolova is on March 30 from 7-11:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. The show begins at 9:30 p.m., the night includes general dancing and a ballroom lesson. Tickets are $20. For more information call 203-374-7308 or email rlbb@optonline.net.

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars of Connecticut is on March 30 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Proceeds will benefit the theater. Tickets are $35-$150. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Lynne Koplitz

Comedian Lynne Koplitz will perform on March 30 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $22.50-$29.50. For more information, visit treehousecomedy.com.

Liege Lord

Liege Lord will perform on March 30 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Craft Day

History Kids Craft Day is on March 31 from 1 to 4 p.m, at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Avenue, Norwalk. For ages 5-12 accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $5 for children, adults are free. For more informationation, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org

Beethoven and Mozart

Piano Sonatas in the Age of Beethoven and Mozart will be performed on March 31 at 2:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. For more information, visit fplct.librarymarket.com.

Carmina Burana

The Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras will perform Carmina Burana on March 31 at 3 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Jewish composers

Charles Ives Concert Series presents Music by Jewish Composers on March 31 at 4 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield. Violinist Avi Nagin, cellist Julian Schwarz, and pianist Marika Bournaki will perform. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit danburymusiccentre.org.

Ron Gartner

Ron Gartner will perform the music of Bobby Darin on March 31 at 5 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

SOJA

SOJA will perform with Iya Terra, Coolie Ranx & the Pilfers on March 31 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29-$32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.