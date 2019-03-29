Breakfast with the Easter Bunny events

Sunday, April 7

The Milford Lions Club will host a breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 7, at West River Rehab Center, 245 Orange Ave., Milford. The event will run from 9-11 a.m., with a raffle and gifts for the children. The cost is $6 for adults and children under 5 are free. Proceeds go to West River Rehab Center and local charities. For tickets or information, call Marie at 203-878-0344.

Saturday, April 13

The Milford Hospital Auxiliary presents its annual breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 13, at 9:30 a.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling Sandy at 203-878-5237 by Sunday, April 7. Tickets for adults are $10 and children are $6. Limited seating. Face painting, jelly bean contest and giveaway prizes for all children. Milford Hospital auditorium is located at 300 Seaside Ave, Milford.