Baseball: Jonathan Law counting on pitching depth

Jonathan Law coach Greg Simler met with his team on the first day of spring ball.

“I told them we are going to get better every day, we are going to stay positive and play Law baseball,” Simler said. “We lost a lot of great seniors. With many new players, we are looking forward to the challenge of playing in the SCC (Southern Connecticut Conference).”

Jonathan Law graduated nine seniors (David Flynn, Mark Germanese, Nathan Merchant, Conor Creane, Carl Maxwell, Evan Fratello, Matt Boatch, Jack Lawless, and Dillon LaRoche) from last year’s 8-13 team that was seeded 35th in Class L and fell to East Haven in its first state tourney game.

Garrett Tutlis, Bryan Reed, Nick Hudak and Vinny Schulte are team captains.

A bright spot for the Lawmen is pitching depth.

Andrew Hertzog and Zach Merchant will be at the top of the rotation.

“Andrew and Zach are right-handed juniors,” Simler said. “Josh Baker joined us this year and is also throwing the ball well.

“We have seniors Kyle Goglia and Reed as well, so we’re optimistic on the mound.”

Getting plenty of reps to win the catching position are Finn O’Reilly, Luke Pleimann and Hunter Boyd.

“Garrett Tutlis is a three-year starter and will be at shortstop,” Simler said. “Colby Primavera is our second baseman. He can also a pitcher, and with the pitch count rules it will be all hands on-deck there.

“Chad Schuelke and Zach Merchant will be at first base, depending on who is pitching. Zach can play either corner infield position. He will see time at third base with Matt Germanese.”

Hudak will center the outfield, with Reed, Schulte, Calvin Boyd, Lars Art and Vinny Eairhart playing the corner positions.

“We’ve had some real good at bats in the preseason,” Simler said. “We are hitting the ball well and the defense has been solid.

“We talk about having small successes every day. Add them up, and the sum of them all by the end of the season will have you where you want to be.”

Law will host its opener when Bridgeport Central visits Saturday at 12 p.m. Foran will come to Law on Monday with first pitch at 3:45.