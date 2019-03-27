Baseball: Foran ready to challenge SCC’s best

Foran High has the pieces in place to have a successful season.

“It is nice to return a quality team with so much potential,” coach Garrett Walker said. “We are junior-senior dominated. They are not new to playing in this league (the Southern Connecticut Conference). We should hit the ground running.”

Foran will host Newtown High out of the South-West Conference on Saturday at 12 p.m. The Lions then travel across town to play Jonathan Law in a non-conference game on Monday at 3:45.

“We return the bulk of our innings pitched from winning 12 games,” Walker said. “Richie Piscitelli and John Shannon were lights out. Our rotation is deep with seniors Richard Proesser and Jack Greenspan, and juniors Jason Giambra and Tyler Griffin.”

Shane McCone and James Carbone are team captains.

“Shane will play at the University of Bridgeport next year,” Walker said of his third baseman. “James is back to play first base.

“We graduated our middle infielders. Depending on who is pitching, Shannon, Giambra and Rich Carrino will play infield.

“Sam Sinisgalli will do the catching with Justin DeEll, who last year was primarily a designated hitter. He will bat in the middle of the lineup.

“Ryan Gosselin is in center field and we have quality guys competing for corner spots with Tyler Griffin, Joe Mendillo, Proesser and Michael Simonelli.”

Foran opens SCC play with a visit to Lyman Hall in Wallingford on April 8.

“The SCC realigns the schedule depending on record,” Walker said. “We don’t play Fairfield Prep (Class LL semifinalist) this year; we get Amity (Class LL semifinalist).

“We have 12 guys that can start on any given day. We are deep in pitching. Those are good problems to have.”