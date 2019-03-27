Milford Alderman Bryan Anderson will not seek reelection

Fifth District Milford Alderman Bryan Anderson announced this week that he will not seek reelection in November.

A Democrat, Anderson said that since he was elected in 2011, the city has accomplished many of the things he had hoped to address. He listed accomplishments such as municipal budgeting, capital projects, upgrades to beaches and parks, and new streets and sidewalks.

“Much has been accomplished,” Anderson said, and added, “You can’t do this forever.”

Two years ago he announced plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro for the Third Congressional District, but later changed his mind and did not seek the nomination.

Anderson said he has no plans to run for any other local, state or federal government positions once his term on the Board of Aldermen ends.

“Not at this time,” Anderson said.

Anderson has worn many hats over the years, including housing director for the City of New Haven, Hamden’s economic development director, and he is a former New Haven alderman. He retired last year from his job as a teacher in the Bronx.

Fellow Democrats said Anderson will be missed on the board. Alderman Frank Smith, who represents the Third District, described Anderson as a leader on the board, someone who brings issues to the table to be addressed.

“He has always been very engaged with his constituents,” Smith said. “This is a loss to the board and the city. He is a great asset.”

Both Democratic Town Committee Chairman Rich Smith and Mayor Ben Blake expect Anderson will remain involved in the community because of his love for the city.

“Bryan has served his constituents admirably over his eight years on the Board of Aldermen,” said Rich Smith. “His dedication and diligence will stand as an example for those who follow him on the Board of Aldermen. He will be sorely missed on the board.”

Blake hadn’t talked to Anderson yet about his decision Tuesday afternoon, but had received an email from Anderson explaining that he would not seek reelection.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with him over the last eight years,” Blake said. “I expect I will work with him on community projects in the years to come.”

Blake did not say whether he plans to run for a fifth term as mayor come November. Right now he said he’s focused on the city budget and not elections.

“But I will say that I love what I do,” Blake said. “Every day is different.”