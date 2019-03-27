Energy and Technology Committee wrap-up

The legislature’s Energy & Technology Committee held its final regular meeting recently, sending dozens of bills to the House and Senate for potential votes.

State Rep. Charles Ferraro, the Republican lead on the committee, said, “My goal is to fight for consumers and help reduce the cost of energy in Connecticut. The bills that I supported out of committee this session will help us move in a direction that will help make Connecticut consumer friendly.”

Ferraro highlighted the following bills that he supported out of committee:

House Bill 7156 — An Act Concerning the Procurement of Energy Derived from Offshore Wind. This bill will authorize the procurement of offshore wind, building upon the renewable energy portfolio, and ultimately lowering the price of electricity in the state.

House Bill 5002 — An Act Concerning a Green Economy and Environment Protection. This bill takes a broad approach to help incentivize companies to bring energy jobs to the state by encouraging students to explore the energy and technology fields through apprenticeship programs. It will also grow the technology of Anaerobic Digestion in the state, a process that turns food waste into energy, while also keeping it out of our waste stream. The final language of the bill is still being crafted. Ferraro said.

House Bill 5687 — An Act Concerning Electric Supplier Electric Generation Service Rates and Customer Bills. This proposal would allow for an electric supplier to amend an existing contract to offer a customer a lower generation rate if they have the ability to do so.