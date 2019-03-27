Film: Screenings and more

Israeli Film Series: The Settlers, March 28, 7 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Diana Ross: Live at Central Park screening, March 28, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Die Walküre screening, March 30, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Films That Rock: Two Trains Runnin’, April 1, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10; free for members. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Aquaman, April 3, 7 p.m., Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, 733 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. Info: ewml.org.

Crazy Rich Asians, April 8, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated PG-13. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

In Reality screening, April 8, 7 p.m., Garden Cinemas, 26 Isaacs St., Norwalk. Tickets: $16. Info: eventbrite.com.

Ocean Film Tour 6, April 8, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Part of the Outdoor Sports Center Adventure film series. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Accountant of Auschwitz, April 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Documentary examines the 2015 trial in Germany of an SS Officer who was a bookkeeper at that concentration camp. Suggested donation: $5. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

Codex, April 11, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Micah Blooms short documentary film tells the story about the fate of books damaged by a massive flooding of the Souris River in Minor ND. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Golden Age, April 14, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Films That Rock — Johnny Winter: Down and Dirty, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Julie, April 18, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Alfred Hitchcock’s Pyscho, April 22, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Art Is…The Permanent Revolution screening, April 24, 5 p.m., DiMenna-Nyselius Library, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

First Man, May 13, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated PG-13. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Dialogues des Carmélites, May 18, noon, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Steel Magnolias, May 22, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet’s productions of Carmen Suite and Petrushka, May 25, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Star Is Born, June 10, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated R. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Tickets part of aquarium admission. International Ocean Film Tour, April 4, 7 p.m. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.