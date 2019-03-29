Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Making Difficult Medical Decisions

On Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m., the First United Church of Christ Congregational, 34 West Main St., will host a talk by Dr. Terri Fried, Yale School of Medicine Professor of Geriatrics. Dr. Fried has studied the dynamics of medical decisions, and will share her insights on how you can approach making medical decisions that best suit your values and hopes.

The event is free and open to the public; after Dr. Fried’s presentation and a Q&A period, there will be a reception downstairs in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

Call 203-877-4277 with any questions.

Managing Stress in the Age of the 24-hour News Cycle

The Wepawaug- CT Valley-West Rock Chapter of Hadassah will present a talk on Managing Stress in the Age of the 24-hour News Cycle, by Jennifer Myer, MD, on April 2, at 7 p.m., at the JCC of Greater New Haven Library, 360 Amity Road, Woodbridge. Dr. Myer is a board-certified psychiatrist. Hear Dr. Myer explore strategies to help you balance staying informed about news events reported across multiple, always-available media and maintaining your personal equilibrium. The talk is open to all chapter members and their invited guests.

Drop In Art Group

Drop In Art Group will be held at the Margaret Egan Center, (Milford Recreation Department), 35 Matthews St., in Devon, beginning Wednesday, April 3, in room #136 and will continue weekly. There is no charge.

Do you need to exercise your ‘artistic creative muscle’? We are welcoming inexperienced to experienced folks who want to make art and have fun with friendly support. This group is for watercolors, acrylics, pastels and sketching. No oil paints. Water-soluble only. Bring your own supplies. Advice is offered. For more information contact Nancy at 203-877-3488 and leave a message or email znook2001@gmail.com.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Milford Lions Club will host a breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 7, at West River Rehab Center, 245 Orange Ave., Milford. The event will run from 9-11 a.m., with a raffle and gifts for the children. The cost is $6 for adults and children under 5 are free. Proceeds go to West River Rehab Center and local charities. For tickets or information, call Marie at 203-878-0344.

Boys & Girls Club of Milford Gala

The 8th annual Boys & Girls Club of Milford Gala 2019 will take place on Thursday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m., at Costa Azzura, 72 Broadway, in Milford.

Cost is $50 per ticket and includes open bar, cocktail hour, sit-down surf and turf dinner, silent auction, live auction and raffle.

For tickets and donations, visit boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com/gala or contact Megan Altomare: MeganAltomare@boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com or call 203-713-8055.

Deaf Community Outreach

American Sign Language Interpreted Worship services are held monthly at The United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon.

April service is Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

Fellowship hour follows with coffee, tea and refreshments.

Certified American Sign Language Interpreter. Visit Facebook, where all events are posted. Email address is uccindevon@gmail.com. All are welcome. Handicapped accessible.

Spring Rummage and Tag Sale Fair

A Spring Rummage and Tag Sale Fair will be held at The United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon on Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. There will be a wide array of items, including used and gently used clothing. Tag sale items are plentiful and include bargains for all.

The Kids Clothes Corner will be open with a selection of items for infants through size 16, toys, books, shoes and more. Stop by and get some lunch at Kitchen Lunch Corner. Don’t forget to get tickets for the Spring Raffle.

All proceeds benefit the work of the church. Handicapped accessible.

Derby Night fundraiser

On Saturday, May 4, Milestones Behavioral Services is honoring Betty Gallo, an advocate and founder of Gallo & Co., for her three decades of service to people with special needs. This tribute is part of the celebrations taking place at the Milestones 2019 Derby Night, held at The Warehouse at FTC, in Fairfield. The evening includes the showing of the Kentucky Derby, dinner, dancing and live and silent auction. For sponsorship, tickets and advertising, visit MBS-inc.org, or call 203-799-4110 x660.

Nautical Night of Seaside Support

A night of cocktails, music, food, inspiring speakers and waterfront views will be held at the Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., in Bridgeport, on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Village to help at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

Visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $150 and a variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are available.