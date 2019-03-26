Save A Date

Dinner with the Doctor program on Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related deaths in the United States. Since the year 2000, March has been designated Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to spreading awareness and educating Americans about prevention and the importance of screening. Since early stage and curable colon cancer often produces no symptoms, being well informed about screening and diagnosis is critical to staying healthy.

On Thursday, March 28, Milford Hospital will host the next in its series of Dinner with the Doctor programs. The session, titled Colorectal Cancer: What It Is, Why It Matters and What You Can Do About It, will be led by Gastroenterologist, Dr. Benigno Varela. Dr. Varela will discuss the latest information on screening tests, diagnosis and treatment options for colorectal cancer.

The session begins at 5:30 p.m., in the Milford Hospital auditoriums, 300 Seaside Ave. A light, healthy meal will be served. Registration is required and seating is limited. Call 203-876-4004 to reserve your seat.

About Boating Safety course

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 is offering About Boating Safety course on Saturday, April 6, starting at 8 a.m.

For advanced registration prior to the class date, go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. You can sign up there for the class and pay by credit card. The USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 Training Center is located at 1 Helwig St., Milford, located one block north of Milford Boat Works. Walk-ins are welcome on day of the class. Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It will also cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this eight-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Family participation is encouraged. Cost: $60.

For additional information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, please call 860-663-5505, email: USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/

Note: All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class.

To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales

St. Mary School Commemorative Brick Walk Sale

St. Mary School in Milford’s Brick Walk Spring sale is taking place. Create a personalized brick to go in walkway welcoming all who enter the school. Orders must be in by Monday, April 8, and the bricks will be installed the first week of June. Info and order at saintmaryschoolmilford.org/purchase-a-brick.

Bereavement support

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is hosting a Spring bereavement support group to be held in the St. Agnes Church Hall, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford. This free 10-week program will be held on Thursdays from 1-3 p.m., April 11-June 13. Anyone coping with the loss of a loved one, whether recent or years ago, is welcome. For years, this group has helped people dealing with grief. For more information or to register, call Margaret 203-874-2376 or the parish office 203-878-3571. Visit preciousbloodparishmilford.org to learn more.

Parkinson’s disease support group

Precious Blood Parish in Milford is once again sponsoring a Parkinson’s disease support group which meets monthly and welcomes guest speakers. Open to anyone with or caring for a loved one with Parkinson’s disease, this group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 1-3 p.m., in Father Cronin Hall at St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford). Learn more at preciousbloodparishmiflord.org.

Breast cancer support

Meetings of the Milford Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group are held the first Wednesday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Auditorium A at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave. For information, call 203-876-4000.

Epilepsy support group

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocates’ Epilepsy Support Group will meet on the first Monday of every month 7- 8:30 p.m., at The Parsons Complex, 70 West River St. Use the side entrance. For information call 203-874-8731 or e-mailctepilepsy@optonline.net.

Bottle and can drive

Saint Mary Boy Scout Troop 721 and Cub Scout Pack 721 hold their monthly bottle and can collection fundraiser in the parking lot behind Saint Mary Church at 70 Gulf St., between 7:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the second Sunday of each month. For information call 203-606-8113.

Families Anonymous

Families Anonymous is a free, self-help, 12-step support group for adults concerned about the drug, alcohol or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. The group meets Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Hall, 283 Bridgeport Ave. No registration is required. Contact Judy D. at 203-283-3867 or JMdel61@gmail.com.

Recovery

Bridges Healthcare’s SMART Recovery – Family and Friends is a free support group for people affected by the substance abuse or other addictive behaviors of a loved one. Meetings are every Monday from 6:45-8 p.m., at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-878-6365.

SMART Recovery Teen Group is a free support group for teens (ages 16-18) struggling with risky behaviors, including substance misuse, depression, anxiety and self-esteem. Meetings are every Wednesday from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at RM4 Drop-in Center, 570 Boston Post Road. For more information, visit bridgesct.org or call 203-693-2640.

Kids Clothes Corner

The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St., hosts a first Saturday monthly Kids Clothes Corner from 9 a.m.-noon. There are clothes, shoes, toys, baby items and more.

Caring Network

The Caring Network, a free ongoing support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death, meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month, on the Bridges campus, at 949 Bridgeport Ave., from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Cody-White Funeral Home at 203-874-0268.

Bottle drive

Jonathan Law Marching Band and Color Guard will hold a can and bottle drive on the third Saturday of every month, from 9-11 a.m., in the Jonathan Law parking lot.