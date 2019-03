The Timberwolves have won the Milford Recreation championship for the past three years (6th grade, 7th grade and 8th grade).

They have taken the Hoopfest title two times and this season were a finalist.

The Timberwolves are 47-1 over the past three seasons.

“This is a great group of boys and I would like to recognize them for all of their hard work, determination and passion to the sport of basketball,” said head coach Christine Ialeggio.