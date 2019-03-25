Milford public schools accepting preschool applications

The Milford Public Preschool is currently accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year.

There are options for 2, 3 or 5 day a week classes. Morning classes are from 8:40 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Afternoon classes are 12:25 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. Typically, children age 3 attend in the morning and children age 4 attend in the afternoon. The preschool curriculum was developed from the CT Early Learning Development Standards and is taught by certified special education teachers.

This is an integrated program which accepts children who may require special education services, as well as typically developing peers. Space is available on a first come, first served basis. Tuition is charged on a sliding fee schedule based on family income.

Contact the Pupil Personnel Office at (203) 783-3453 for an application.