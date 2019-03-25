Pedestrian seriously injured in Milford accident, driver arrested

A fight that began on Naugatuck Avenue early Monday morning ended with a pedestrian being struck by the car driven by one of the participants who then fled the scene.

Police said Vincent Lopez, 53, a city resident, was arrested about 40 minutes later. He is being detained on $100,000 bond pending an appearance later Monday in Superior Court.

Lopez was charged with evading responsibility, unsafe backing, breach of peace and first degree assault.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries to his lower body. Police had no further information on his condition.

Police Officer Michael DeVito said this all began shortly after 1 a.m. when a verbal argument outside Alfa’s Pizza turned physical.

Lopez got into his car and attempted to drive away while the second man was hanging on as the fight continued. As Lopez was backing up, he struck a wall and dislodged the second man, DeVito said.

“Lopez then goes to leave and strikes a female, then runs over and badly injures a third party before leaving the scene. The third victim suffers very serious lower body injuries.”

DeVito said Lopez did not stop. He was arrested a short time later.

The section of Naugatuck Avenue between Monroe Street and East Broadway was cordoned off for several hours as police took measurements in reconstructing the accident.

Jill Dion contributed to this story.