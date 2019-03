Milford police responded to a call about shots fired outside the Olive Tree Hookah Lounge on Bridgeport Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Milford Police Twitter posting.

Prior to police arriving a large fight had taken place outside the lounge, police said. Police are continuing to investigate.

Police Department Spokesman Mike DeVito said people involved in the fight scattered before police arrived. “No reported injuries, very limited details,” DeVito said.