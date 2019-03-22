The Coastal Center at Milford Point offers programs in April

The Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford offers the following programs and events in April. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/.

Little Naturalists

The Coastal Center offers a front row seat to the changes of the season through stories, hands-on activities, crafts, and outdoor exploration Tuesdays, April 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 10-10:45 a.m.

Class is for children age 2-4 with an actively participating adult.

Members $8/class; Nonmembers $13/class. Class includes one child and one adult.

To register, visit ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/.

Spring Vacation Family Fun Day

Family program for all ages runs Wednesday, April 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The class includes a walk on the grounds of Milford Point, crafts and experiments, stories and a creature feature live animal program.

Bring lunch or a snack. This is not a drop-off program. All children must be accompanied by an actively participating adult.

Cost is $15/family for members and $20/family for nonmembers.

Spring Bird Walk

Join Frank Mantlik, expert birder, and Coastal Center Regional Board member, for an early spring bird walk along Milford Point Saturday, April 20, from 8-11 a.m.

Bring binoculars and spotting scopes. Walk is appropriate for teens 16 and up. Registrants will be notified if program is canceled due to inclement weather.

Cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

Coloring Egg-stravaganza!

Explore the biology and beauty of eggs and their colors Saturday, April 20, from 1-2 p.m. Experiment with natural dyes made from every day kitchen materials like beets, turmeric and cabbage. Take home some colored eggs and the easy-to-create recipes for further color experiments.

Each participant will be able to dye six eggs. These eggs will be hard-boiled but are not edible. All ages welcome.

Cost is $10 for members and $13 for nonmembers.

April Showers

Come to the Coastal Center to learn about the importance of water Sunday, April 28, from 1-2 p.m.

Play the water cycle game, experiment with rainfall on watershed models and build your own rain gauge to take home and record your local spring showers. Kid-friendly and family program.

Members $7/child; Nonmembers $10/child.

