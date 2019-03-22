Milford Senior Center offers programs, activities for seniors

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year for residents and $25/year for nonresidents. For more information, visit milfordctseniorcenter.com or call 203-877-5131.

Monday, April 1 — 9:30 arts and crafts, laughter yoga; 10:30 ballroom aerobics, low vision; 11 zumba gold; 1 bingo, mahjongg, Scrabble, art; 4 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 6:30 model railroad group.

Tuesday, April 2 — 9:15 beginner’s line dance, chess group; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10 gospel choir, ceramics; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative class; 11 MSC Book Club April 30, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towels; 1 Club C meeting followed by bingo, tap, quilting; 4:15 yoga.

Wednesday, April 3 — 9:30 intermediate tai chi, beading group begins April 10; 10 MSC band rehearsal; 10:30 country western line dancing, beginner tai chi; 1 French, bingo, Wii bowling, Happy Hookers knitting group.

Thursday, April 4 — 9:05 yoga; 10 Writers Unlimited; 10:30 line dance, qi gong; 11 Italian cultural class; 1 Wii bowling, knitting, bingo.

Friday, April 5 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30 stretch, move, connect and stabilize, meditation; 10 creative writing, choral group, ceramics; 10:45 Let your yoga dance; 1 pickleball for beginners.

Sunday, April 7 — The Center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

Lunch menu April 1-5

Monday, salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered peas; Tuesday, chicken parmesan, pasta side, tossed salad; Wednesday, kielbasa with sauerkraut, potatoes, carrots; Thursday, baked ziti, tossed salad, garlic knot, Friday, breaded fish with lemon and tartar, cole slaw, roasted potatoes.

Lunch offered Monday-Friday, 12:15. Complete dinner, $3, includes soup, dinner & dessert; sandwich dinner, $1.75, includes sandwich, soup & dessert; sandwich only, $1.25; soup only $.50. Peanut butter and jelly sandwich or tossed salad offered daily for $1; hot dogs, $1.50.

Tax preparations

The AARP program provides free income tax preparation assistance for low and middle income taxpayers of all ages with special attention to those 60 and older. The program will run through April 12 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants are required to register by calling 203-877-5131.

The VITA program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families Sundays, from noon-4 p.m. and Mondays, from 5-8 p.m., through April 15. Participants need to register by calling 211, following the prompts (option 3 and option 6) for appointments or 211ct.org/taxhelp.

Trips

March 31 Beautiful; April 3 Burt and Me at Ivoryton, $70; April 5 Moondance, the music of Van Morrison at Nelson Hall, $55; April 8 Mohegan Sun, $27; April 11 Wicked Tulips, $141, includes lunch at Greggs, paint your own tulips; paint, canvas and beverages provided; then walk through the Tulip Farm; April 16 The Glenn Campbell Experience at Aqua Turf, $65; April 27 West Point Dress Parade, $116 includes lunch at Hotel Thayer, guided tour; May 12 Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? at Ivoryton, $70; May 14 Bronx Zoo, $97; May 16 The Full Monty at Downtown Cabaret, $50; May 19 Sound of Music, $98; May 23 Motown Revue at Nelson Hall, $55; May 29 My Name is Ben at Norma Terris, $82; June 18 New York Botanical Gardens, $115; June 23 Waitress; Aug. 4-7 The Finger Lakes; Aug. 19-22 A Journey Through History, four day shared coach with tours of Philadelphia, Gettysburg.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator or Jean Kaluzynski social service worker at 203-877-5131.

Food bank needs donations

The Milford Food Bank, located at the Milford Senior Center is in need of food donations. The Food Bank accepts groceries and monetary donations and distributes food to individuals of all ages in Milford. For more information, call Sharon Brown, Food Bank Manager at 203-877-5131.

Band seeks members

The Milford Senior Center Concert Band (The Note Ables) is looking for three clarinet players, a tenor sax to fill out the woodwind section and a baritone horn player. The Band meets Wednesday mornings in the Music Room at the Milford Senior Center, from 10 a.m. to noon with a 10 minute break at 11 a.m. Call the Band Director Linda Whittaker at 203-877-5131 (The Center) or Linda Whittaker at home 203-877-2134 if you are able to fill any of these seats.

Intro to chess

The Milford Senior Center welcomes members to the introduction and basics of Chess every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the Card Room.

Disabled veterans meeting

The Disabled Veterans and Auxiliary of Chapter 15 will meet the first Thursday of every month at noon, at the Fowler Memorial Building, 45 New Haven Avenue. Lunch will follow the meeting. Veterans will meet in a club-like atmosphere with all veterans, including those men and women with zero percent disability. For more information, call Mike Coplan at 203-878-1165.

Art classes

Art classes are held each Friday, 1:30-3, Ceramics Room. Free paint and brushes.

Model Railroad Club

The formation of the Center’s Model Railroad Club has begun. Membership is open to all Milford residents age 55 and older. The HO scale of model railroading will be used. Donations of any model railroading equipment or any scale and cash donations are accepted.

Consignment and craft shop

The Treasure Chest Consignment and Craft Shop is open Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Pool room open daily, and Monday & Thursdays, 6-8.