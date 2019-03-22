Milford Alive hosts tug of war event May 4

Community Group Milford Alive will host its first annual City-Wide Tug-of-War event on May 4, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Upper Duck Pond on North Street in Milford. All proceeds will benefit the Milford Education Foundation.

The charity event will feature a series of tug-of-war battles, hosting teams formed from eligible Milford businesses, local groups, nonprofit boards and members of the community. There also be demonstrations by the Milford Education Foundation showcasing STEM favorites such as robotics and math, information about college preparation and more. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from local food trucks Belgian Bus and Silver Sands Pizza Truck.

All qualified entities and individuals are permitted to enter teams of up to three into the competition. These teams will be placed on a side of the Wepawaug River based on the primary location of the business, organization or group that they are representing. Those who are situated primarily to the east of the river will be placed on the North Street side. Others from the west of the river will be positioned on the West River Street side. The rope will be stretched from one side to the other, and the competition will take place with teams battling across the Wepawaug River.

The games format will consist of four major heats, grouped as follows: East Side Businesses vs. West Side Businesses, East Side Nonprofit Boards vs. West Side Nonprofit Boards, East Side School Supporters vs. West Side School Supporters, and a Battle of Biggies which will feature a head-to-head competition between large, giving-centered businesses in Milford. In the end, the “Milford Cup” trophy will be awarded to the winning side, East or West, and will be housed and showcased at City Hall.

The cost to register for the event is $100 per up to three person team for all local businesses, school supporters and public participants. The cost for local nonprofits is $50 per up to three person team. The cost for a business to enter into the ‘battle of the biggies’ is $500 per 10 person team. Spectators are invited to attend for free, and donations are welcome.

To register a team for the event, visit ctalive.org/milford/events/city-wide-tug-of-war or go to Facebook at facebook.com/milfordalivect and on Instagram instagram.com/milford_alive.