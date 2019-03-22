Residents invited to hearing on Milford Hospital ownership transfer

The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy will hold a public hearing Tuesday, March 26, in Orange, for the Certificate of Need application that would transfer ownership of Milford Health and Medical, Inc., the parent company of Milford Hospital, to Bridgeport Hospital, a member of the Yale New Haven Health System.

The hearing will take place from 3 p.m. until at least 6 p.m. at Grassy Hill Country Club, 441 Clark Lane, Orange.

Members of the public are invited to attend and /or submit comment.

The docket number is 18-32270-CON.