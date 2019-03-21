Area Rotary clubs create new club for young adults

The Rotary clubs of Devon, Milford and Stratford have joined forces to launch a new club targeted at people ages 18-30.

Called “Rotaract,” the club will offer students and young professionals the chance to work with local leaders on projects focused on topics such as the environment, health, homelessness, hunger and education. Members will be able to do this at the local level and, in partnership with other Rotary and Rotaract clubs, globally.

Rotaract clubs are meant to fit the specific interests of young adults, many of whom may have belonged to Interact clubs, the high school-version of Rotary, and who may become Rotarians later.

To join the CT Shoreline Rotaract, contact Morgan Kuehnle, club president, at mkuehnle11@gmail.com. Meetings take place about once a month with social, fundraising and service events scattered throughout. Rotaract also is involved with Rotary events of their sponsors when members are available. To learn more about Rotaract, visit rotary.org/en/get-involved/rotaract-clubs.